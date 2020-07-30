Amistad has received a $102,364 grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to expand its family counseling program as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the demand for mental health services. Beginning in September, the Amistad family counseling program will offer free services to persons without medical insurance. Amistad will also re-establish the Care Transitions Program in an effort to reduce hospital readmissions and provide transitional support to patients leaving the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
