The city of El Paso has awarded Project Amistad a $4 million grant to provide utility assistance to local residents. Amistad is taking applications for the AmistadCARES Utility Assistance Program, which can provide up to 12 months of assistance to cover past due water, gas and electric bills. The program is set to run until Sept. 21, 2021, contingent on funds availability. For information, call 915-298-7307 or visit www.projectamistad.org/amistadcares.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.