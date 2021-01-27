The city of El Paso has awarded Project Amistad a $4 million grant to provide utility assistance to local residents. Amistad is taking applications for the AmistadCARES Utility Assistance Program, which can provide up to 12 months of assistance to cover past due water, gas and electric bills. The program is set to run until Sept. 21, 2021, contingent on funds availability. For information, call 915-298-7307 or visit www.projectamistad.org/amistadcares.
