Amistad and the El Paso Veterans Healthcare System have partnered to expand non-emergency medical transportation for service-connected veterans. Amistad will provide support to the VA by transporting symptomatic, presumptive positive or confirmed positive COVID-19 veterans to testing sites and to medical appointments. Amistad will also provide separate services for non-COVID-19 related trips. The goal is to increase access to care, improve health outcomes and reduced health care costs for veterans.
Amistad Expands COVID-19 transportation services for veterans
- El Paso Inc. staff
