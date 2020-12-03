Amistad and the El Paso Veterans Healthcare System have partnered to expand non-emergency medical transportation for service-connected veterans. Amistad will provide support to the VA by transporting symptomatic, presumptive positive or confirmed positive COVID-19 veterans to testing sites and to medical appointments. Amistad will also provide separate services for non-COVID-19 related trips. The goal is to increase access to care, improve health outcomes and reduced health care costs for veterans.

