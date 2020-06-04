The Texas Veterans Commission has awarded Amistad $550,000 in general assistance, mental health and emergency COVID-19 funds to continue providing services to veterans and their families. The Amistad for Veterans Project offers veterans and their families free counseling services, transportation and employment training, as well as rent, mortgage and utility financial assistance. For more information, call 915-298-7307. Amistad was founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk.

