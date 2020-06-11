Celia Garcia has been promoted to chief operating officer of social service programs at Amistad. Garcia started at the nonprofit as a community-based care transitions coordinator and was promoted to ADTRC manager within the first year. She has served the community for almost 20 years through a number of social service agencies, including Planned Parenthood and Emergence Health Network. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and an MBA. Crystal Aguilar has been promoted to MTO project manager & lead agency coordinator at Amistad. Aguilar has more than 11 years of call center and management experience. She previously worked for a Fortune 500 company at the State Farm Operations Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication. Amistad was founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk.
