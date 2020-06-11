Celia Garcia has been promoted to chief operating officer of social service programs at Amistad. Garcia started at the nonprofit as a community-based care transitions coordinator and was promoted to ADTRC manager within the first year. She has served the community for almost 20 years through a number of social service agencies, including Planned Parenthood and Emergence Health Network. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and an MBA. Crystal Aguilar has been promoted to MTO project manager & lead agency coordinator at Amistad. Aguilar has more than 11 years of call center and management experience. She previously worked for a Fortune 500 company at the State Farm Operations Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication. Amistad was founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.