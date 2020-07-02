Amistad has promoted Zaide Echegoyen to program manager at the Aging, Disability & Transportation Resource Center. Echegoyen joined Amistad in 2012 and has 12 years of experience working in social services. She has worked as the center’s administrative assistant and grant administrator. Echegoyen is completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is part of the National Society of Leadership and Success at Park University. Amistad was founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.