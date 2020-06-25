Amistad has hired Vianey Esparza and Chanah Schwartz. Esparza, a UTEP alumna, is the new community relations manager. She has experience working in marketing and communications for both the private and public sectors. Schwartz is the new executive assistant to the CEO. She has a bachelor’s degree in international relations and global studies and a master’s in Latin American and border studies. Amistad was founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk.

