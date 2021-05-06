American Airlines has expanded its air service from El Paso International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are now on sale for daily flights that begin Aug. 17, 2021. Flights depart El Paso at 6 a.m. and arrive in Charlotte at 12:15 p.m. And they depart Charlotte at 6:18 p.m. and arrive in El Paso at 8:23 p.m.

