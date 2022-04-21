In a room at Montwood High School – surrounded by students and staff and cameras – Valentina Valles opened an unmarked brown Amazon box. “Oh my God. Actually?” she exclaimed earlier this month when she saw what the large yellow card inside said. Valles is one of 250 high school seniors from underserved communities across the country who were awarded Amazon Future Engineer scholarships. They each received $40,000 to study computer science at a university of their choosing. The scholarship also includes a paid internship at Amazon. According to the company, the recipients “were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals and financial need.” Valles is captain of her school’s robotics team and plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin.
Amazon awards Montwood High School senior $40,000 scholarship
- By El Paso Inc. staff
