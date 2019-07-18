The West Texas Alzheimer’s Association Chapter has named Greg Sciuto its new executive director and Dave Hernandez as program director. Most recently, Sciuto was the senior director for the Greater Missouri Chapter. “My dad’s best friend since high school, the best man at his wedding, my godfather Ron, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. I saw first-hand the effect Alzheimer’s can have on a family,” Sciuto said in a statement. Most recently, Hernandez was the education curator at the El Paso Museum of Art. “I was introduced to the Alzheimer’s Association through the Impressions program at the El Paso Museum of Art, an early stage program that uses art to spark conversation and provide respite for caregivers,” Hernandez said.
