Sundt Construction has promoted Alexi Santillan to project engineer in its El Paso office. He is the project engineer for the Mexican American Cultural Center under construction in Downtown El Paso. Santillan has worked at Sundt since 2019 when he first joined the company as an intern. Later, as a field engineer, Santillan worked on several projects for HOME, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, including the renovation of the Sherman and Tays North apartments. Sundt, a 131-year-old firm headquartered in Arizona, has offices in El Paso, Dallas and San Antonio.
hot
Alexi Santillan project engineer for Mexican American Cultural Center
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Code Ninjas opening on El Paso's far Westside
- PNC names El Paso banking team
- Heidi Klum not surprised by Simon Cowell proposal
- At El Paso restaurants, customers are back but not staff
- Peter Dinklage: I self-sabotaged my relationships before I met Erica Schmidt
- Elle Fanning Is ‘The Girl From Plainville’ in First Look at Hulu Series (PHOTOS)
- Canadian Pacific announces support for Amtrak expansion along I-20 corridor
- Whispers: Media matters and more media
- Remembering El Paso sportswriter Ray Sanchez
- Louis Laborn Akin
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- The Wedding Singer
- Afghan family fleeing Taliban finds friendship on flight to Tucson
- Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian who starred in 'Baskets' and as 'Family Feud' host, has died at age 68
- Pocan asks Justice Department to investigate fake electors
- Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge
- Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
- Eva Longoria Bastón's doc looks at Chávez, De La Hoya fight
- Review: Whitmores’ sisterly sonorities shine on duo debut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.