Sundt Construction has promoted Alexi Santillan to project engineer in its El Paso office. He is the project engineer for the Mexican American Cultural Center under construction in Downtown El Paso. Santillan has worked at Sundt since 2019 when he first joined the company as an intern. Later, as a field engineer, Santillan worked on several projects for HOME, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, including the renovation of the Sherman and Tays North apartments. Sundt, a 131-year-old firm headquartered in Arizona, has offices in El Paso, Dallas and San Antonio.

