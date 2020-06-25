Albertsons Companies Foundation has made a $1,500 contribution to the Student Frontline Emergency Fund at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The fund helps students serving in local hospitals as part of their clinical rotations who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university’s financial aid office estimates that as many as 200 of its students will require financial help this year, resulting in a total of $500,000 in requests.

