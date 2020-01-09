The El Paso International Airport has announced its support of the Blue Lightning Initiative, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign led jointly by the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The airport has partnered with the departments to align its staff, airline partners, concessionaires and key city departments to recognize and respond to suspected incidents of human trafficking. It will distribute information and provide training throughout the year.
