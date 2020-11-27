Brooks

Shane Brooks, project manager of aviation development at El Paso International Airport, was selected for inclusion in Airport Business magazine’s annual 40 aviation professionals under 40 list. Brooks has worked at the airport for seven years, delivering many major projects, including a $42 million consolidated rental car facility and a $32 million checked baggage inspection system. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from New Mexico University and is an Airport Certified Employee.

