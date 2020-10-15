Air Compressor Solutions is expanding into El Paso. The company, headquartered in Odessa, offers electric and diesel air compressors, portable generators, light towers and air tool products to consumers in Texas and New Mexico. It decided to expand into El Paso after winning distribution rights to Ingersoll Rand products and services. The company plans to hire 10 employees in El Paso and invest nearly $1 million in the region.

