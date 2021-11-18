Adair Margo Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presents El Paso native Adair Margo with the award.

 Photo provided by the Tom Lea Institute

Adair Margo, a third generation El Pasoan and former first lady of El Paso, was recognized as the International Promotora of the Year by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the 2021 Tianguis Turístico Mexico conference Nov. 15 in Mérida, Yucatán. Margo received the award for her cultural diplomacy work as former chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities and founder of the Tom Lea Institute, as well as her work with the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.