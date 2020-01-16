Lauterbach, Borschow & Co. has elected Matt Kerr, CPA, as the firm’s new managing partner. Kerr joined the firm in 2009 and succeeds Steve Lauterbach, who was the firm’s managing partner for nearly 30 years. Lauterbach will continue to work at the firm alongside Kerr to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release. A native El Pasoan, Kerr has is a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his license as a Certified Public Accountant in 2008 and received special recognition for achieving a CPA exam score that ranked in the top ten of all CPA license candidates in Texas. Since its founding in 1952, the firm has grown into the largest full-service public accounting firm in the region with nearly 60 employees and 24 CPA’s.
