Lauterbach Borschow & Co. has promoted Bijal Maniar, Michael Sauceda, CPA, and Daniel Seagers. Maniar was promoted to tax supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2016 and has a bachelor’s degree from Gujarat University in India and a master’s in accounting from UTEP. Sauceda was promoted to tax senior. He joined the firm in 2019 as a tax associate and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from UTEP. Seagers was also promoted to tax senior. He joined the firm as an intern in 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree from UTEP. He plans to begin pursuing a master’s degree in accounting in the fall.

