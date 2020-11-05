Cody Pifer and Jose Gallardo, CPA, have joined Lauterbach, Borschow & Co. Pifer is an associate in the audit and assurance department. He previously worked for the Office of Auditor of State of Iowa. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, and is working to earn his CPA license. Gallardo is a senior associate in the tax department. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Our Lady of the Lake University and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is a licensed CPA.

