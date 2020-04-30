Abundant Living Faith Center recently purchased 25,000 masks, which the church is distributing at its weekly drive-thru food pantry for families and to a number of agencies in need. They are: El Paso police and fire departments, 15,000 masks; El Paso State Supported Living Center, 500; Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 500; El Paso County Nutrition Program, 500; El Paso Juvenile Probation Department, 500; Otero County Prison, 500

