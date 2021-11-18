El Paso education nonprofit CREEED and the El Paso Community Foundation have announced a new investment in the work of the El Paso Teacher Pipeline Taskforce by the Prentice Farrar Brown & Alline Ford Brown Foundation, for which Bank of America is the trustee. The $800,000 grant will be used to expand several of the task force’s initiatives, including the Miner Teacher Residency Program and mentorship programs for early-career teachers. The residency, created in 2019, pairs UTEP College of Education students with experienced teachers in classrooms throughout participating school districts, and includes a stipend. It’s the second grant made by the foundation aimed at strengthening El Paso’s educator workforce.

