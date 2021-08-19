AT&T has expended 5G connectivity for first responders on FirstNet to 10 cities, including El Paso. FirstNet is a nationwide network built for first responders, providing them with reliable and secure communications capabilities during national emergencies. 5G brings faster speeds and lower latency to the network.
5G for first responders expands into El Paso
- By El Paso Inc. staff
