The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has appointed Donald Evans, Sally Hurt-Deitch and Jill Gutierrez to the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Evans is chairman of the Permian Strategic Partnership, a coalition of energy companies that works on issues related to the development of oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and Texas. He served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush. Hurt-Deitch is CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Mid-South Group, as well as CEO of the Memphis Market and St. Francis Hospital. She is a registered nurse and has been on the El Paso Branch board since 2018. Gutierrez has worked in the banking industry for more than 45 years. She served on the Dallas Fed’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council from 2019 to 2020 and currently serves on the board of directors for Bank 34 in Alamogordo. The El Paso Branch board provides the Dallas Fed with information about regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions. Robert Coronado is vice president in charge and chief economist of the El Paso Branch at 301 E. Main in Downtown El Paso.
hot
3 named to Federal Reserve El Paso Branch board
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Curbside recycling collection to resume in phases
- Christmas Eve on the border west of El Paso
- More El Paso students get failing grades
- City opposes Duranguito in historic district
- Historic Sunset Heights
- Whispers
- 3 named to Federal Reserve El Paso Branch board
- Tecma acquires trucking company
- When employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccines
- Foundation announces board officers, members
Images
Videos
Latest News
- $500K in Bitcoin sent from France to US far-right groups
- National threats of violence close South Carolina Statehouse
- Mystery, murder on the border
- VIRUS DIARY: Unpacking the vaccination process, step by step
- Retail group: holiday sales up 8.3% amid big spending shift
- All Rapid Rewards Members Receive Boosts To 2021 Tier-Qualifying Activity; Qualifying Rapid Rewards Companion Pass Holders Receive Extended Benefits
- Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
- The Latest: Calls to governors for more Guard troops for DC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.