The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has appointed Donald Evans, Sally Hurt-Deitch and Jill Gutierrez to the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Evans is chairman of the Permian Strategic Partnership, a coalition of energy companies that works on issues related to the development of oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and Texas. He served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush. Hurt-Deitch is CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Mid-South Group, as well as CEO of the Memphis Market and St. Francis Hospital. She is a registered nurse and has been on the El Paso Branch board since 2018. Gutierrez has worked in the banking industry for more than 45 years. She served on the Dallas Fed’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council from 2019 to 2020 and currently serves on the board of directors for Bank 34 in Alamogordo. The El Paso Branch board provides the Dallas Fed with information about regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions. Robert Coronado is vice president in charge and chief economist of the El Paso Branch at 301 E. Main in Downtown El Paso.

