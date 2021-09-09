El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank recently received a $100,000 donation to support its new Food FARMacy, which provides nutritious food to El Pasoans who are on special diets because of diabetes, heart disease and other health conditions. The donation was made in honor of the late Irving Rubin by his wife, Felicia, children and friends. They say they hope their financial gift inspires others to do the same. “Now more than ever donations and volunteers are critical to the mission of the food bank – to serve those who are hungry,” said El Pasoans Fighting Hunger board member Tanny Berg in a news release.

