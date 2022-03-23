At 88, Susan McWhinney-Morse is a member of the Silent Generation, so named by some demographers partly for its heads-down,
sleeves-up approach to hard work. She fits the industrious profile. But silent she is not.
Two decades ago in Boston, she became one of the foremothers of the Village Movement, an effort to link neighbors, mostly people nearing retirement age, who wanted to help one another age in place. The movement that started in her hometown is now a presence in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Its goal, to provide older adults with access to the practical supports they need to stay independent at home and engaged in communities, remains.
Now, the demographics of the Village Movement may be changing.
McWhinney-Morse was in her mid-60s when she and a handful of others her age started laying the groundwork for Beacon Hill Village. But younger villagers are surfacing. Jenn Prunty founded My Glacier Village in the Flathead Valley of Montana four years ago, when she was 49. Kathy O’Kane started volunteering at her village in Pennsylvania, Lancaster Downtowners, in 2018, when she was 51, with an eye toward eventually retiring to it. And Conner Sandefur, 44, joined Fearrington Cares, a village in Pittsboro, North Carolina, two years ago.
The movement’s caring, common-sense core drew them. Members of these grassroots nonprofits band together to identify needs familiar to aging people, like shoveling snow or figuring out Zoom, and set up a network of volunteers and affordable professionals, like plumbers and electricians, to meet them. Social programs that might include lectures and exercise classes help chip away at isolation.
Some villages have dozens of members, others hundreds. Some are run by volunteers, others by paid staff. They serve urban, suburban and rural areas. Most villages rely on member dues for at least half their funding, but some get donations and grants from the government and foundations.
That Generation X, or those born between 1965 and 1980, is paying attention to the Village Movement should surprise no one, said Barbara Sullivan, the executive director of the Village to Village Network, an organizing body for the 268 villages that are running and an information hub for the 68 in development.
“When I look at Gen Xers, I see a generation that is witnessing the Silent Generation and baby boomers reaching their golden years and needing more services,” she said. “They’re saying: ‘OK, I’m 55. In 10 years, we’re going to be retiring. Where do we want to be?’”
For Prunty, 53, of Kalispell, Montana, the villages are the opposite of where her father ended up when her mother died in 2017 — alone in his home in California but not ready to move. “Watching him adjust to being alone was hard,” she said. “He felt displaced and unneeded.”
Prunty saw a magazine article about the movement around the same time. “It got me thinking about how we’re aging in this country,” she said. “You have to start thinking about: ‘Who’s in my tribe? Who’s going to get me groceries if I’m sick?’” With a friend and fellow Gen Xer, Cindy O’Boyle, she joined the Village to Village Network in 2018. My Glacier Village, the network they built together, started by serving 10 members, who pay $35 a month, in late 2019.
When COVID struck, Prunty and 30 fellow volunteers, many in their 50s with full-time jobs, organized soup deliveries and drive-by birthday parties. The goal was to assuage what she sensed was an epidemic of isolation and pride among locals in her father’s generation, in their 70s and 80s. “No one wanted to ask for help,” she said.
Now she is envisioning her own future, and the future of Generation X, in villages.
“We’re going to inherit this movement,” she said. With My Glacier Village now at 86 members, they might expand the movement, too. Prunty suspects that the pandemic accelerated her age group’s investment.
It’s potentially life changing, even before retirement. Sandefur’s village, Fearrington Cares, is in a 2,500-resident subdivision rather than spread throughout a neighborhood or across municipalities.
Sandefur was an assistant biology professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke when he moved to the subdivision with his wife, Brittany Marino Sandefur, and two daughters in April 2020. The village, which serves the entire subdivision’s mostly over-65 residents without charging dues (fundraising and donations cover its costs), wasn’t the main attraction — a rental house in a tight pandemic real estate market was.
Sandefur started teaching remotely almost as soon as he moved in. With the extra time at home, he volunteered for Fearrington Cares, changing light bulbs for neighbors and moving heavy plants off porches. Then he discovered that, like other villages, volunteers were encouraged to offer their own skills. With his above-average command of computers, he was soon recovering logins and setting up Hulu accounts. “People need help with technical things,” he said. “I do feel needed, for sure. I stay quite busy.”
That doesn’t mean villages suit everyone’s needs. Many were started by white, middle-class neighbors and are still situated in largely white, middle-class communities (an Asian American village in Oakland, California, has been successful; one geared toward Latino members is in development in Winter Park, Florida.). Sullivan said efforts to diversify are underway. One involves bringing the movement to settings with broad ethnic and socioeconomic reaches, like churches.
Once established, villages don’t always thrive. When they shut down, money is often the culprit.
“Generation X seems to be a purpose-driven bunch,” said Sullivan, who added that the cohort may volunteer at a higher rate than other generations. The movement’s ability to form partnerships and tap into community resources at levels that defray the cost of running a village may determine its ability to sustain itself.
Sandefur is counting on it. “Talking about Fearrington Cares makes me a little emotional,” he said. In 2021, he started a mathematical modeling company called Sandefur Modeling; one retired friend in his village helped him design a logo, and another put together a free business analysis. “You can find a sense of purpose here,” he said. “We feel very fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.