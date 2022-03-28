The number of states requiring high schoolers to learn about personal money matters continued to tick higher in 2021, and another — Florida — is poised to join the group shortly.
Over the past two years, the addition of Nebraska and New Mexico raised the number to 23, according to a report published earlier this month by the Council for Economic Education, a nonprofit group that promotes education in economics and personal finance.
In Florida, the Legislature has approved a bill requiring students to take a full semester course in personal finance before graduating, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is “excited” for it to arrive at his desk, a spokesperson said. (High schools in Florida already have to offer a course as an elective.)
Financial concerns were heightened by the pandemic, and rising inflation is straining household budgets. Those factors, combined with persistent worries about burdensome student debt levels and shaky retirement security, have created a stronger case for making personal money skills a priority for high schoolers, who are soon to make decisions about college loans or finding a job, advocates for financial literacy say.
“The need has never been greater,” said Annamaria Lusardi, founder and academic director of the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at George Washington University. “We owe it to this young generation to be well prepared for the future.”
Financial literacy — a working grasp of concepts like saving, credit, interest rates, investing and risk assessment — is generally low among American adults, especially younger adults, according to a recent report from the center and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Institute. Two-thirds of Generation Z adults, for example, could not correctly answer more than half the financial questions in the center’s survey, which compared financial literacy across five generations. (Members of Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012; its oldest members are now 25.)
“The pandemic has shown a critical need for the average American to have these skills,” said Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit that develops and funds personal finance instruction materials for schools.
Advocates of financial literacy say state requirements help ensure that all students, regardless of their income or race, are able to learn essential money skills. According to the TIAA Institute’s report, financial literacy for Gen Z tends to be lowest among those who are not attending or have never attended college.
“When it’s mandated, everyone receives access,” said Rebecca Maxcy, director of the Financial Education Initiative at the University of Chicago.
While the progress among states is encouraging, there is more to do, said Nan J. Morrison, president and CEO of the Council for Economic Education. Nine of the 23 states require personal finance to be taken as a stand-alone course. Others permit the subject to be combined with other classes, like math or social studies, or provide other ways for students to opt out of the course, which may dilute its effect.
Along with the new report, the council announced the creation, along with Visa, of a coalition of businesses and nonprofit groups, called FinEd50, to help promote “guaranteed access” to personal finance courses in all states.
Here are some questions and answers about financial literacy education:
Q: Don’t students learn about personal finance as part of economics courses?
Sometimes. But growth in state requirements for economics instruction has stalled. Two years ago, 25 states required a high school course in economics, and that number has not budged, the Council for Economic Education’s report found. And two states have recently considered removing requirements for studying economics.
“We’re actually kind of worried about this,” Morrison said.
She said the council would take a closer look at why efforts to expand economics education had stagnated. Students need an understanding of economics and personal finance, she said, “to successfully navigate their lives” as individuals and as members of increasingly complex societies.
Q: Is financial literacy instruction in high school effective?
There has been debate over what works, with some studies suggesting that financial education has limited effect on behavior or that students may be better off simply learning more math. But more recent research suggests that high school personal finance lessons can help young people make better financial decisions.
A study published in 2020 led by a researcher at Montana State University found that financial education requirements were linked to fewer defaults and higher credit scores among young adults. And a 2019 study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that mandates “significantly reduced” the likelihood of borrowing high-interest payday loans. As with any subject, Lusardi said, effective instruction requires a high-quality curriculum and well-trained teachers.
Instruction should be relevant to the students, Morrison said. Talks about part-time jobs that emphasize mowing lawns, for instance, may not resonate with high school students in urban settings, she said.
Ranzetta said that while some people might balk, courses for high school students should include discussion of new financial tools, like payment and trading apps and digital money, because students are already hearing about them.
“You better be talking about cryptocurrency,” he said.
Q: How can I tell if the personal finance instruction at my local high school is high quality?
The Financial Education Initiative at the University of Chicago has created tool kits to help parents and teachers evaluate instructional materials on personal finance and advocate their inclusion in the classroom. The kits include questions that can help identify effective programs, with suggestions to ask whether the materials contain marketing for financial institutions or products, for example, or if an independent evaluator has examined them.
