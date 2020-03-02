There are many ways to maximize the impact of a charitable donation and the tax benefits.
You have the possible deduction on your tax return, though this has become more difficult with the higher standard deduction since 2018. You might donate appreciated stock, so even if you can’t get the deduction, you’re able to avoid recognizing the income from the growth of the holding.
Or you might set up your favorite charity as the beneficiary of an IRA account because you know that the assets that would pass to your heirs, and still require taxes to be paid, can be left to a charitable organization with no taxes due.
Meanwhile, assets held in standard or non-qualified accounts, like a joint investment account, can receive a step-up in cost basis when left to your heirs, meaning that much of those assets will pass on to your children with less or no tax required on the sale of those assets.
Wouldn’t it be nice to take advantage of donating tax-deferred assets like your IRA while you’re alive to see the benefits, not only resulting in a lower tax during your lifetime but also leaving your heirs with a lighter tax burden when you pass on as well?
Thankfully it is now possible to benefit from contributions made from your IRA if they are done via a Qualified Charitable Distribution, or QCD. If you’ve reached age 70½, you can now make cash donations to IRS-approved charities out of your IRA.
Here’s how it works.
Once you reach the age of 70 ½, IRA account holders must take a Required Minimum Distribution, or RMD from their retirement accounts each year. The amount of the RMD is calculated using a life expectancy chart, which dictates the percentage you must withdraw. As your life expectancy decreases, the percentage of your account you must take each year increases. Under normal circumstances, these forced withdrawals cause your taxes to increase and raise your Adjusted Gross Income, or AGI, but by using the QCD rules, you may be able to avoid those taxes, still make the charitable contributions you desire and lower your AGI.
The lower AGI might reduce your alternative minimum tax and will lower the threshold for meeting the minimums for some other deductions on your tax return. For instance, you can only deduct the medical expenses you incur once you’ve exceeded 10% of your AGI, so the lower AGI results in a greater deductibility of your medical expenses.
Furthermore, your AGI is used to determine the premium you pay for Medicare Part B, which will range from $144.60 to $491.60 per month in 2020. Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage) premiums vary by plan but are also impacted by the AGI.
QCD differs from normal charitable deductions, which are a “below-the-line” deduction, and thus cannot decrease your AGI. Furthermore, the QCD has the advantage of allowing you to get the value of your charitable contribution and still get the standard deduction as well.
So how does the QCD work? First, you must be over the age of 70½ when the contribution is made, and you must be subject to an RMD. But even if you’ve already made your RMD, you can still contribute up to $100,000 per year using the QCD.
The donation must be paid directly from the IRA to the qualified charity (not distributed to you, then donated). Unfortunately, your 1099 will only report it as a normal distribution, so it is up to your tax preparer to properly designate it on your tax return. But when properly filled, the QCD amount will not be included in your AGI, affording you the benefits of a lower AGI and avoiding taxation on the distribution.
That gives you more bang for your donation bucks.
There are several restrictions on using QCDs. You absolutely have to be over the age of 70½. They cannot be made from company-sponsored plans like a 401(k), a 403(b) or another defined benefit plan, like a pension. And, finally, they may only be made from an IRA account. And unlike a normal deductible donation, the contribution can’t be paid to a donor-advised fund.
As always, the specifics of any tax savings and charitable plan should be reviewed by your own financial advisor or CPA.