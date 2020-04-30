NEW YORK — Weeks of quarantine with kids have a way of burning through a movie collection.
Even with Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus and others, there are plenty of households that have already had their fill of “Frozen” and overdosed on “Onward.”
But there’s a wider world of movies out there for young ones. Here’s a few slightly further afield options available to stream or rent:
“Fly Away Home”
The outlines of this 1996 film suggest a familiar and schmaltzy kind of family movie, but it’s handled with such grace that it rises above the ordinary. Also, the geese are really great. A 13-year-old (Paquin) moves in with her estranged father (Daniels) in rural Canada after the death of her mother. She adopts an abandoned nest of goose eggs, raises them and teaches them to fly South for the winter. Available to stream on the Criterion Channel.
“Stop Making Sense”
Concert films are an underutilized source of entertainment for kids. Jonathan Demme’s glorious Talking Heads documentary, available for digital rental and to stream for free via Vudu, is a good place to start. And since David Byrne slowly assembles his band, the film offers a good step-by-step education on how to build a post-modern funk extravaganza.
“The Three Caballeros”
There are forgotten Disney treasures, too, including this trippy 1944 gem streaming on Disney Plus. On his birthday, Donald Duck receives package from his friends in Central and South America. It’s a loving if overly exotic celebration of South America with some fabulous and surreal moments that blend animation and live action.
“Pirates! Band of Misfits”
Aardman Animations has been reliably churning out delights, from “Wallace and Gromit” to “Shaun the Sheep,” for decades. “Pirates! Band of Misfits” (2012) came and went somewhat quietly and didn’t spawn a franchise. But the Aardman charm is there on the high seas, too. Streaming on Hulu.
“Boy”
Taika Watiti does kids better than any working filmmaker today. James Rolleston stars as an 11-year-old Maori boy and Michael Jackson fan whose dimwitted ex-convict father (a mulleted Waititi) returns home. Available on the free, public library streaming service Kanopy.
