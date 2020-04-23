LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”
The studio said that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021.
Many studios have shuffled release dates due to both shuttered productions and the closure of movie theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year also lost the Will Smith drama “King Richard,” which has been moved back a year to November 2021, and a biographical drama about Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton set for August which now has no release date.
Baz Luhrmann’s yet-to-be-titled Elvis film that Tom Hanks was shooting in Australia when he and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 was delayed a month to November 2021.
The studio has not abandoned summer 2020 entirely, however. Warner Bros. still has Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” dated for July 17 and “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was pushed back from June, for an Aug. 14 theatrical release.
Pixar’s “Soul,” the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to Nov. 20, the Walt Disney Co. announced.
“Soul,” with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a middle-school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.
Disney also moved the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” from November to March 12 of next year.
A handful of movies still remain on the summer calendar, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and “Mulan” (July 24), which already had its March debut postponed.
