The last couple of weeks have seen chaos and turmoil at ports of entry on the Texas and New Mexico borders with Mexico.
Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect northbound cargo shipments into Texas. He described the measure as a response to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would rescind Title 42, which will end the federal government’s ability to immediately deport immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. due to the pandemic. This is in addition to the routine inspections that Customs and Border Protection conduct on northbound commercial vehicles entering the U.S. Abbott claimed that too many illegal immigrants and contraband are currently entering and will be entering the U.S. when Title 42 goes away.
The effect of Abbot’s short-lived action was immediate. Northbound shipments into the U.S. slipped to a crawl, with many trucks in major Texas ports such as El Paso waiting up to 12 hours to cross. Produce shipments spoiled, and products failed to reach their destination on time.
Trying to avoid the mess in Texas, companies started routing their cargo through New Mexico’s Santa Teresa and Columbus ports, which caused long lines and longer crossing times.
Adding to the mess, Mexican truckers, infuriated by Abbott’s decree, blocked the northbound lanes at various Texas ports, including El Paso. They then proceeded to Santa Teresa and blocked that port for six hours on April 12.
Industry representatives, many of Abbott’s fellow Texas Republicans, and the White House denounced the gridlock Abbott’s policy had caused.
Amid the backlash, Abbott quickly convened meetings with Mexico’s border governors. He then conducted press conferences and issued press releases stating that the Mexican governors had agreed to increased inspections of cargo on the Mexican side of the border. In return, Abbott ended his inspection policy.
The Mexican governors were between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they had to have been angered by the losses that Abbott’s unilateral action had on their states, and they were probably reluctant to help him out of a tough spot. On the other hand, they were under pressure from the trade sector to do something.
So, the governors of the states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Chihuahua all went along with Abbott so that he would rescind his order. How the inspections will be verified and how long they will last was not reported.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducts inspections of northbound cargo using X-rays, random inspections, drug-sniffing dogs and a variety of high-tech equipment and systems. In 2001, it launched Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, or CTPAT, as part of its multilayered inspection of cargo.
Under the CTPAT program, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers and manufacturers work with CBP to increase the security of shipments and strengthen the supply chain. Technology, GPS, securing systems and monitoring equipment are all used to make sure that shipments are not contaminated with contraband.
And what did Abbott’s program solve? Nothing.
CBP’s diligence and the CTPAT program are most likely the reason Abbott’s secondary inspections yielded nothing newsworthy, other than Texas DPS announcing that they had put some trucks out of commission for safety violations. This is what DPS agencies in the four U.S. border states do randomly as part of their ordinary duties. No major drug shipments or human smuggling rings were found by state troopers.
When the effects of the stalled traffic, gridlock and backlash began to dominate the news, Abbott brushed off the seriousness of the situation by stating that it was a rather small inconvenience suffered by a few in the pursuit of a larger goal involving illegal entries and contraband.
Therein lies the real reason behind Abbott’s actions. Focusing on immigration and other national hot button issues is a good way to position himself as a border governor tough on border security. He gambled that he could raise his profile, most likely helping him in the future if he wants to launch a campaign for the presidency. Whether his gamble pays off yet remains to be seen.
Sadly, Abbott’s actions continue the trend of using the U.S.-Mexico border as a punching bag for political purposes, especially during election season.
I am sure that Abbott’s advisors cautioned him that his secondary inspection program would yield little in terms of its objectives. However, the opportunity for him to be in the news away from the border was too alluring, and he proceeded anyway.
As one Mexican governor stated, “It is never a good thing to lead with politics when attempting to solve a problem.”
___
This is the first of two columns on Gov. Greg Abbott’s action to conduct secondary inspections on northbound cargo. Next article: The effects and aftermath of the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.