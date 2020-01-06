No lines to check in for your flight, barely any security, certainly no jockeying at the gate waiting for the moment your boarding group is called. It is a fantasy, perhaps, unless you are rich enough to be part of the private-jet set.
There’s no denying that flying private is easier, faster and more comfortable than sitting in even the nicest first-class seat, environmental concerns aside. But to have space in a cabin filled with people you picked comes at a steep price — as much as tens of thousands of dollars an hour.
Yet despite the hefty costs, 2019 was a banner year for private planes.
Sales of business jets were up 15% at the end of the third quarter over the same period in 2018, said the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the aircraft makers’ trade group. Experts in private aviation said sales of both new and used airplanes were up, driven by an economy that is thriving for the superrich and a huge tax break in the 2017 tax law.
Not to mention the status conveyed by owning a private jet. A recent Vanity Fair piece called private jets “the singular fetish object of the modern billionaire.”
As odd as it may sound, there were even end-of-year deals this season on “white tail” jets, which makers build without a buyer’s order. But aviation experts said buyers needed to budget for not just the purchase price but many millions more each year to fly and maintain the plane.
“Throughout the year, some of our most well-heeled clients were in a great position to capitalize on excess inventory,” said Dan Drohan, chief executive of Solairus Aviation. “People are taking advantage of year-end acquisitions of white tails. We’re taking delivery of several in the last five days of the year.”
Deciding whether to buy your own jet requires extensive calculations based on the hours and distance you want to fly as well as the operating costs, which are substantial. The annual operating budget starts at just under $1 million for lighter jets like Embraer’s Phenom 300 and rises to $4 million or more for jets like the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 6500 that offer the most flight range, speed and amenities.
Aside from the wow factor, the biggest motivator to buy a jet in the last year has been a tax break in the 2017 overhaul. The break is intended primarily for business expenses, so a private jet owner must use the plane at least 50% of the time for business purposes to deduct the entire purchase price of the plane in the first year. Personal use is allowed — as in transporting your family across the country to join you at a meeting — but not entertainment use, as in going to the Super Bowl.
This deduction also applies to used aircraft. “The fact that Trump let you take 100% depreciation Year 1, you’re in a $5 million plane for $2.5 million,” said Bill Papariella, chief executive of Jet Edge, a jet charter and management company. “They’re flying off the shelves.”
When the plane is eventually sold, the owner needs to pay income tax on the sale price. And if the owner does not use the plane at least 50% of the time for business, the deduction goes away. The lost deduction means a restatement of that year’s tax filing. It could also mean that the value of that plane would be depreciated over a longer period, greatly reducing the tax benefit.
Strict record keeping becomes essential to preserve a remarkable tax break, said Jerald August, tax partner and head of the international tax and wealth planning practice group at Fox Rothschild.
The least expensive way to get onto a private jet is through fractional ownership with companies like NetJets or Flexjet. With that type of ownership, a person buys a portion of an aircraft — in eighths, quarters or halves. Depending on the aircraft, this could translate to about $1 million for a quarter of a jet.
But that does not include flight costs, like fuel and pilot time. Those hourly fees are more expensive than the hourly cost if you operated the plane on your own — sometimes more than double. There are also fractional fees. Of course, you are sharing the expense of the plane with other owners. The fractional jet company is making a profit as well as taking care of maintenance.
When it comes to buying your own jet, there are a minimum number of flight hours that make it cost-efficient. Drohan said the total was about 150 hours. An aviation lawyer pegged it at 300. The most a jet flies in a year are 1,200 to 1,400 hours.