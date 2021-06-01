Special college-savings programs known as 529 plans, which have been around for more than two decades, have become cheaper and more flexible over the years. But families should still do some comparison shopping before choosing a plan, advisers say.
“It’s still the best option to save substantial amounts of money,” said Scott Beaudin, principal of Pathway Financial Advisors in South Burlington, Vermont.
State-sponsored 529 plans offer accounts that can be used to save and invest for college. More recently, plans allow families to save on other types of educational expenses, including private K-12 tuition and even apprenticeships. Money deposited in a 529 account grows tax-free and is withdrawn tax-free, when spent on eligible expenses. (There is no federal tax deduction for 529 contributions, but many states offer tax breaks.)
Some states began offering college-savings programs as early as the late 1980s, but federal legislation in 1996 and 2001 helped expand 529 savings accounts nationally. Now, 49 states (Wyoming is the exception) and the District of Columbia offer 529 plans — named for a section of the federal tax code.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 529 funds swelled in 2020, as families spent less on travel and leisure activities and saved more. “We’ve seen substantial growth across the board, somewhat surprisingly,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, Virginia’s college-savings program.
Account balances also benefited from the stock market, which boomed last year after an initial, pandemic-induced downturn. Savings in 529 accounts totaled about $425 billion at year end, up 14% from 2019, according to the College Savings Plans Network, a group that promotes the accounts. There are now almost 15 million accounts with an average balance of about $29,000.
Still, states see room for more growth, and many offer promotions, such as matching contributions, or sweepstakes around May 29, dubbed “National 529 Day,” to encourage saving. This year, Virginia is offering the chance for three new account holders to win $10,000 prizes, which will be deposited to their accounts. Savers nationwide are eligible if they open a new Invest529 account and deposit at least $25 by June 1.
Other states are offering more-modest incentives. In Iowa, the state’s 529 plan is giving away up to 99 prizes of $529, and a grand prize of $1,529, for deposit in either new or existing 529 accounts.
The College Savings Plans Network offers a list of promotions on its website.
The promotions may help give people a nudge. The younger your child is when the account is opened, the more time your money has to grow. “Just get out of your chair and sign up,” said Mari Adam, a certified financial planner in Boca Raton, Florida.
You don’t have to use your own state’s plan. Most states allow nonresidents to open a 529 plan. But there may be tax deductions or credits for opening an account through your home state’s plan, so check that out first. A few states give tax breaks for contributions to any 529, even one in another state.
If your state doesn’t offer a tax break, consider another state’s offerings and focus on fees. Enrollment fees and fund management fees can eat away at your investment returns, so lower is better. Usually, plans that you enroll in yourself — “direct sold” plans — offer much lower fees than those sold through financial advisers who charge commissions, and have grown more quickly than adviser-sold plans.
Most 529 plans offer investment options that automatically shift account holdings to less volatile bonds from riskier stocks, as the account’s beneficiary grows up and gets ready to enroll in college.
It’s a good idea, however, to consider a plan’s “glide path,” or the method it uses to adjust the mix of investments over time. Plans that shift funds abruptly can be risky, if the change occurs during a market downturn. That’s why more plans are offering investment portfolios with more gradual, “progressive” changes, similar to target date retirement accounts, according to research firm Morningstar. The number of portfolios using a progressive strategy have nearly doubled since the end of 2018, according to the firm’s latest report on the 529 industry, published last week.
Here are some questions and answers about 529 saving plans:
Q: What college expenses can 529 funds be used for?
Savings in a 529 can be used to pay college costs including tuition, room and board, mandatory fees, books, supplies, and required equipment.
Q: Can I use 529 funds to pay student loans?
Yes. Under a law passed in 2019, up to $10,000 from a 529 account can be used to repay a beneficiary’s student loans. Another $10,000 each can be used to repay student loans borrowed by the beneficiary’s siblings.
Q: Can grandparents save in a 529 account for a grandchild?
Yes — and an upcoming change to an important financial aid form, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, should help to make that more attractive. Currently, contributions from grandparent-owned 529 plans are reported on the FAFSA as untaxed cash support to the student, which can reduce eligibility for financial aid, said financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz. An updated FAFSA, however, will eliminate the question about cash support, he said, so distributions from grandparent-owned 529s will no longer be included on the form. The change is expected to take place with the FAFSA available in late 2022, for the 2023-24 academic year.
The change, however, does not affect a different student aid form, the CSS Profile, which is required by many higher-cost private colleges, Kantrowitz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.