LEP 42 Operation HOPE 3.JPG
Photo provided by Alejandra Chavira

The El Paso Chamber’s 2020 Leadership El Paso Class 42 has raised $46,250 for Operation H.O.P.E to help meet the El Paso community’s food needs during the pandemic. Class 42 launched ‘42 and YOU,’ an initiative aimed at supporting the El Paso community through the COVID-19 crisis, in June. It received 80 individual donations, including from El Paso Electric, Chase Bank, GECU, Marathon Petroleum and TFCU. The project will culminate in a food drive on Nov. 14. From left: Rubi Gomez, Patsy Gomez, Angel Gomez, Alejandra Chavira, Jeanette James, Darby Winters, Roxanne Jurado Anaya and Nora Rose.

