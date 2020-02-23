New Mexico’s attorney general sued Google on Thursday, saying the tech giant used its educational products to spy on the state’s children and families.
Google collected a trove of students’ personal information, including data on their physical locations, websites they visited, YouTube videos they watched and their voice recordings, Hector Balderas, New Mexico’s attorney general, said in a federal lawsuit.
Over the past eight years, Google has emerged as the predominant tech brand in American public schools.
Today, more than half of the nation’s public schools — and 90 million students and teachers globally — use free Google Education apps like Gmail and Google Docs.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, comes five months after Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine to settle federal and state charges that it had illegally harvested the personal data of children on YouTube.
The new lawsuit claimed that Google violated a federal law, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires companies to obtain a parent’s consent before collecting the name, contact information and other personal details from a child under 13.
The lawsuit also said Google deceived schools, parents, teachers and students by telling them that were no privacy concerns with its education products when, in fact, the company had amassed a trove of potentially sensitive details on students’ online activities and locations.
Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesman, said the lawsuit’s claims were “factually wrong.”
“G Suite for Education allows schools to control account access and requires that schools obtain parental consent when necessary,” he said in a statement. “We do not use personal information from users in primary and secondary schools to target ads.”
For years, parents and privacy groups have complained that Google was using its education products to track millions of school children without adequately detailing its data-mining practices or obtaining explicit parental consent for the tracking. One issue of contention is that the company applies different privacy policies to different products.
Google has said that its “core” products for schools, including Gmail and Drive, comply with privacy regulations requiring companies to use student data only for school purposes. The company said those core education products do not collect student data for advertising purposes or show targeted ads.