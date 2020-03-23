SBA business and loan guidance

SBA.gov/coronavirus

El Paso Businesses Stand Together

The El Paso Chamber and its partners have launched online support tools on Facebook and at ElPasoBusinessHelp.com

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Offering assistance for businesses, including webinars

ephcc.org, 915-566-4066.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex

Job centers are closed; offering remote assistance for workers and employers at 915-887-2600, borderplexjobs.com/covid-19

Small Business Development Center

elpasosbdc.net, 915-831-7743

El Paso County economic development

Epcounty.com/economic, 915-546-2177

City of El Paso economic development

elpasotexas.gov/public-health/coronavirus, 915-212-0094

