SBA business and loan guidance
El Paso Businesses Stand Together
The El Paso Chamber and its partners have launched online support tools on Facebook and at ElPasoBusinessHelp.com
El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Offering assistance for businesses, including webinars
ephcc.org, 915-566-4066.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex
Job centers are closed; offering remote assistance for workers and employers at 915-887-2600, borderplexjobs.com/covid-19
Small Business Development Center
elpasosbdc.net, 915-831-7743
El Paso County economic development
Epcounty.com/economic, 915-546-2177
City of El Paso economic development
elpasotexas.gov/public-health/coronavirus, 915-212-0094
