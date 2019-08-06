You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Messages of love, prayers pour in to #ElPasoStrong

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

PHOTOS: #ElPasoStrong vigils, memorials and more

1 of 76

Celebrities, sports figures and leaders from across the country have sent messages of support, prayers and kindness to El Paso following the Aug. 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. Below are just some of those messages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags