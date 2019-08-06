Messages of love, prayers pour in to #ElPasoStrong

PHOTOS: #ElPasoStrong vigils, memorials and more
Celebrities, sports figures and leaders from across the country have sent messages of support, prayers and kindness to El Paso following the Aug. 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. Below are just some of those messages.
Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on behalf of @Pontifex has expressed his support in solidarity to the people of El Paso to @BishopSeitz during this time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/oHcvJFEce4— The Catholic Diocese of El Paso (@elpasodiocese) August 6, 2019
My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019
Praying for the families in El Paso, Dayton, & Gilroy. 🙏🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mk0sNPZ6PH— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 4, 2019
My heart goes out to everyone in El Paso. Great city, great people and a place I called home. Deeply devastated by the tragic deaths and senseless act of violence. #ElPasoSTRONG— Luis Urias (@LuisUrias03) August 4, 2019
I am currently in El Paso. I love this city and its people with all my heart. And that heart aches for the families and community Jenn and I are about to become a part of. This is a tragedy that affects everyone. Please be safe and look out for one another.#ElPaso— Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 3, 2019
My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one in today’s shooting in El Paso.— G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 3, 2019
My heart, love & strength go out to El Paso. Victims and their families. Grateful to our first responders. Stay strong as we’re forced to heal yet again. What leader will step up to command wiser/effective talks? Not sure what the answers are but it all starts with open dialogue.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2019
Heart broken to see El Paso in this condition, prayers go out to anyone affected by this tragedy, I know the people of El Paso are strong and will get through this! Love this city and GOD Bless!!— Will Hernandez (@willhernandez76) August 4, 2019
I’ve Played El Paso...Wonderful— Cher (@cher) August 4, 2019
Audience🙌🏻Warm,Welcoming
People. My 💔For Our Brothers
& Sisters In EL PASO,TEXAS
This is so heartbreaking for these families & victims in Elpaso mall to go through 😢😢😢Lord please give them STRENGTH during this devastating time🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 4, 2019
Praying for everyone in El Paso 💔So sad to have this happen in our city hope we can all Rally together through these hard times Check on your Friends and family Please 🙏🏾— ALVIN JONES (@My_Tyme10) August 3, 2019
The El Paso community is incredible. My mother and I went to donate blood and there is a line of hundreds of people around the block . All standing in 101 degree sun. People can be wonderful.#ElPaso— Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 3, 2019
this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 3, 2019
Prayers going up for El Paso and everyone involved 🙏🏾 It saddens me that some thing like this would happen in our city 💔— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) August 3, 2019
We stand with you, El Paso.— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
We stand with you, Dayton. pic.twitter.com/rCzzc0zxeG
To my city that I grew up in my condolences to all the families who lost a love one.😞💔— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 6, 2019
Love my city and my people our prayers may the peace that surpasses all understanding be with us.🙏🏼
With Love para toda mi gente, mi ciudad, somos la mejor frontera del mundo! #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/lPR3dPSZ47
Our thoughts are with our neighbors in El Paso, sending love from New Mexico! Please stay safe. Somos Unidos. 💛🖤— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) August 3, 2019