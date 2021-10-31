About 400 El Paso men strutted, sauntered and occasionally stumbled through San Jacinto Plaza in high heels Oct. 22 to raise awareness and funds for victims of sexual and gender-based violence.
And, in the end, they raised the most ever raised through the event: more than $250,000.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is organized each year by the YWCA Paso del Norte Region and supports the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center, where the nonprofit houses and supports women, with and without children, who are experiencing homelessness.
The walk was followed by the Paint the Town Red event, which included live music and food trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.