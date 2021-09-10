Young athletes often dream of making it to the pros.
Increased access to specialized training and technology is helping put those dreams within closer reach – including across the borderland.
“The kids are definitely starting with athletic training at a younger age than they used to,” says Joseph Iglesias, co-founder of Top View Fitness on Airport Road. “We have a lot of high school kids trying to get college scholarships, college athletes trying to make the pros and pros always trying to be better pros.”
Pro athletes training with Iglesias include El Paso Locomotive FC members, as well as former UTEP football stars Aaron Jones, now a Green Bay Packers running back, and Alvin Jones Jr., formerly a Baltimore Ravens linebacker who’s now a free agent.
No matter at what level an athlete is training, emphasis is placed on their sports’ specific physical and mental demands.
“We focus a lot on injury prevention. We try to provide them with all their specific training needs,” Iglesias says. “We train from core work, plyometrics, agility, speed and strength.”
Advancements in equipment, training techniques and technology have also raised the bar.
“The industry is always coming up with better ways to help athletes get bigger, stronger and faster. And athletes are always looking for a way to gain an edge,” says Steve Wegner, sports performance coach at Rise Performance on Doniphan Road.
To say that personalized training is available for virtually every single sport is an understatement.
“I’ve had athletes that range in sports from soccer to football to basketball to volleyball to tennis and golf,” Wegner says. “I recently even had an athlete from Fort Bliss call me and ask me to train him for luge. Being a winter event, that would be kind of tough in El Paso, but the start of luge is very similar to a sprinter’s movements, so I was able to help him train for the first 10 to 15 yards of running before he jumps into the sled.”
There’s little doubt that the rise in sports training has to do as much with teams being able to compete as it does with improving personal performance.
“About 10 to 15 years ago, there weren’t very many sports performance facilities in El Paso at all,” says Armando Aguilar, director of strength and conditioning at Fyzical Athletics on Joe Battle Boulevard.
“But with the growth of high school and college sports, particularly at the club level, we were beginning to see a growing disparity in talent between El Paso athletes and those from out of town, not because they were better, but because they had the benefit of the specialized training.”
Athletes – as well as their parents and coaches – are taking notice.
“Parents are starting to see that other athletes are jumping higher, running faster and getting stronger,” Aguilar add. “In order for their kids to keep up with the competition, they’re looking to enroll them in these sports training facilities.”
