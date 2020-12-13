Wreaths were first created in the 16th century as a way to make use of the greenery left after pruning a Christmas tree.
Today, the popular holiday decór is most often made from pre-shaped twigs, wire or foam decorated with ribbon and fresh or plastic flora and greenery.
“It’s a fun project to do when starting out in floral designing because they have a more defined shape,” says Marisa Guerrero, vice president of Debbie’s Bloomers – the Best Flower Shop in El Paso Inc.’s 2020 Best of El Paso. “It’s a good home project for kids if an adult is assisting them.”
Together with Ursula Wittmann, who sells her hand-made wreaths at the Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market, Guerrero offers these how-to tips for your holiday wreath project:
Plan Ahead
Size: Make sure it will fit the space by measuring the area before buying supplies.
Colors: Choose colors to match your décor color scheme or theme; fall and holiday wreaths should ideally have different colors.
Materials: Plan what you would like to see on the wreath: Fall leaves, sunflowers or mini corns on a grapevine wreath are great for a more natural and rustic look for fall; shiny ribbons, glitter, holiday ornaments, poinsettia or amaryllis flowers are perfect for a Christmas wreath.
Begin at the Base
Pick the base for your wreath:
Twig/grapevine: For a rustic, more natural look, grapevine bases are best and have longer life spans.
Wire: Can be used for concave or convex shapes and best to use with floral wire or zip ties.
Styrofoam: Often best for kid projects; can use with glue or floral pins to adhere items.
Pick Your Base Wraps
Ribbon
Mesh
Burlap
Evergreen wrap branches
Pick Your Accents
Flowers, ornaments, pinecones, artificial berries, bells
Cutting/ Gluing Supplies
Glue gun and glue sticks
Scissors, wire cutters
(Zip ties for wire base and floral pins for Styrofoam)
Directions
1. Tuck or wrap the ribbon, mesh, burlap or branches all around the wreath.
2. Lay out your accents on the wreath before you glue or fasten them down
3. The branches or leaves should go behind accents such as flowers or ornaments
4. Group ornaments in odd numbers (3 or 5); avoid making it too symmetrical.
Don’t be afraid to search Etsy, Pintrest or YouTube online for ideas and step-by-step tutorials. Remember to make each wreath your own – even the quirky ones have a story to tell.
And don’t worry, we won’t judge if you rather buy a ready-made one at Debbie’s Bloomers or any other shop around.
