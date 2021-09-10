Each fall, El Paso Inc. Magazine features our honored Women of Impact, recognizing outstanding area women who have made a real and significant impact on the community.
These women selflessly give of their time and talents to lift others up, to bring people together, to inspire and empower us with all they do.
We congratulate Sylvia Acosta, Azuri Gonzalez, Tasha Hopper, Kristina Mena, Keri Moe and Andrea Ramirez as this year’s honorees and invite you to learn more about them in this issue.
We also invite you to get reacquainted with El Paso treasure Rosa Guerrero, herself a past Woman of Impact, as our guest in Street(car)Talk.
Now 86 years young, Guerrero is a retired modern dance and folklorico teacher highly revered by generations of students across the borderland.
As a community ambassador and public speaker, she carries this border region in her heart and wears its history and culture proudly on her sleeve.
And while she says she can no longer dance as she once did, we're grateful she still makes our hearts dance with her contagious smile and never-ending spirit.
