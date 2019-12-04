The thermometer just dipped below 80 degrees in El Paso and you know what that means? It’s sweater weather!
Nonetheless, some El Pasoans seek real winter conditions and travel near and far to get their frigid fix. We asked some of your favorite destinations … thanks for the contributions.
New Mexico: Ruidoso
You don’t have to travel far to reach snowy mountaintops. Nestled in the Lincoln National Forest, Ruidoso is barely two hours from El Paso and makes it Westsider Tony Davalos’ favorite snow destination.
“From school to the slopes!” he says about its close proximity.
Among his favorite things to do is hitting the slopes at Ski Apache, about a 30 minute drive up the mountain from the village. Run by the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Ski Apache has a peak elevation of 11,400 feet and counts 11 lifts covering 750 acres of terrain ranging from expert runs to a bunny slope.
The 2019-2020 season is estimated to open in mid-December.
Colorado: Durango/Purgatory
Purgatory Resort, 25 miles north of Durango, Colorado, has been repeatedly named North America’s Best Ski Value by TripAdvisor.
It’s a favorite destination for Kern resident Ann Horak and her family who say Purgatory is known for a low key, family-friendly vibe.
In addition to the great ski runs and horse drawn sleigh rides through the snow, there are tubing options as well as the Inferno Mountain Coaster – rail-mounted cars that speed through the trees.
Horak recommends staying on the mountain to enjoy the small village at the base of the runs, but says you need to book early. Not far, Durango is a bigger old west town with shops and restaurants.
Wyoming: Jackson Hole
Heading north from El Paso following New Mexico and Colorado sits Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a favorite destination for Westsider Richard Dayoub and his family.
Because the area is more isolated and much of the land is federal, Dayoub says the destination is not crowded compared to better-known resorts.
Beyond skiing, Dayoub says snowmobiling in Yellowstone National Park with a visit to Old Faithful is a must. Other excursions include the elk refuge, the National Museum of the Wildlife and a snow mobile tour of the Gros Ventre Wilderness.
The Rusty Parrot Lodge is a great place to stay and don’t forget to take extra warm clothing considering Jackson Hole’s northern longitude.