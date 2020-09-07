Here's a recap of some newsmakers had to say in recent stories in El Paso Inc.:
“This virus is going to take its toll on the community. We have to be clear about that to people.”
– Dr. Ogechika Alozie, infectious disease specialist, Del Sol Medical Center’s chief medical officer, also known as El Paso’s Dr. Fauci for answering tough questions about the COVID-19 crisis
“The only rare earth deposit in North America that’s got any chance at all economically is us.”
– Dan Gorski, CEO, Texas Mineral Resources Corp., on the small mountain outside Sierra Blanca known as Round Top
“The new owner would be buying the entire business. Everything is included except for me.”
– Jonathan Bowden, owner, Bella Cora bakery, on selling his business, relocating his family and becoming a minister
“Realtors give good handshakes; we get hugs from families. I do miss that personal touch.”
– Conrad Pickett, president, Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, on the housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic
