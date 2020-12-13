“My request to the community is, get to know us again. … We have a solar resource that is really, really strong. We have a lot of opportunity right now.”
– Kelly Tomblin, CEO, El Paso Electric, in a Q&A on her new role with the utility, which started in September
“We miss her dearly. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to get her back.”
– David Saucedo, on the death of his 3-year-old daughter, Ivanna, which led to an investigation of the El Paso Children’s Hospital by the Texas Medical Board
“One thing about El Paso is that we wrap our arms around each other and are very resilient, and we need to continue to do that as we go through this anniversary and beyond.”
– Kristi Daugherty, CEO of Emergence Health Network, on the one-year anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso
“The way to deal with darkness is by introducing light.”
– Rabbi Levi Greenberg, right, associate rabbi at Chabad Lubavitch El Paso, on the Aug. 30 opening of a new synagogue on the Westside
