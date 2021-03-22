“This is the reason we exist – 2020 was a year that a lot of people fell on hard times, that normally would be prosperous. ... We’ve been proud to be able to have our initiatives go through this year, because if not this year, then when?”
– Linda Wolfe, President & Executive Director of the Great Khalid Foundation and mother of multiplatinum singer/songwriter Khalid
"We fell in love with El Paso. My husband and I had no idea how living here would be. We discovered everyone is so friendly, and we also got to meet many other military families.”
– Tracy Le, D.D.S, owner of the new 915 Smile studio
“We only had about 10% of them inoculated, and I said we need to get somebody to attract them – somebody teenagers like. I called (Elvis's) manager, Tom Parker, and said everything about 100 miles an hour because I wanted to say everything before he hung up on me.”
– El Pasoan Ruth Migdal Taber, who had the idea of getting Elvis Presley photographed while getting the polio vaccine in the 1950s
“I think a lot of the issues were that the majority of the Black population in El Paso is military-affiliated. There really wasn’t anything here to keep them once they retired or got out of the military. So we wanted to see what are ways we could keep Black talent here.”
– Tamieka Henry, president, El Paso Young Black Leaders
