“You’re seeing unprecedented need, but you’re also seeing extraordinary generosity on the part of the community. In some ways, it’s brought out the best in us.”
Former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke, after his historic presidential run, on weathering the COVID-19 pandemic
“Contractors are already bidding on various aspects of the job. They’ve had the first round of bids, and now they’re in the second round for construction. This is immense."
One of three businesspeople who provided El Paso Inc. details on Amazon’s plans to build one of its massive fulfillment centers in East El Paso
“We jumped into this early because it was the right thing to do for our community. We wanted to make sure before this money ran out that we got as much of these forgivable loans for businesses and nonprofits in El Paso and Las Cruces as we possibly could.”
Rick Francis, CEO of WestStar Bank, which has processed more than 1,000 SBA loans for $231 million, preserving more than 33,000 jobs in the region
“We made an offer on it … and we ended up with a 200,000-bottle producing winery. The interesting thing on the property was an old farmhouse that had never been restored. It had been vacant for a couple of hundred years and was the former home of the duke of Tuscany.”
Attorney Vic Poulos, an owner of Zin Valle Vinyards and the Fattoria Svetoni winery and estate in Italy
