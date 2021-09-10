“The more young people come back and do things, the more others will follow.” – Kassi Foster-Nava, co-owner, The Reagan, a new Downtown spot, on moving back to El Paso
“When we go out, we look at all these faces that are coming through, not knowing what circumstances have caused them to migrate, and I believe that every single soul that we touch is important – and they are treated that way.” – Juan Acosta, acting field office director, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, on officers performing their enforcement duties with kindness
“Even though I was gone for three and a half years, it felt like a long weekend. We came back and started right where we left off.” – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on his second term and returning to public office
“The more I travelled, the more I wanted to come home... by the time I was 23 or 24, you couldn’t have convinced me to live anywhere else.” – Jim Ward, singer-songwriter, on keeping his ties to the community and making El Paso his home
