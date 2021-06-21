“This is a really heartbreaking topic for me. I don’t think any of us has seen in our lifetime or understood just how fragile our democracy is. Our Constitution can either be a piece of paper or it can truly be a symbol of our values and who we are as a nation.”
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
“We want an international law school – the first on the border… We could have people from New York and Chicago coming here for an international law program… This is the only place we can have that type of interaction between two countries. Texas should have taken advantage of this years ago. But we are here now.”
El Paso businessman Ray Mancera, part of a group of leaders trying to establish a law school in El Paso
“If you look back from where we came from, a year ago we were talking about how to get masks. A year later, we’re talking about antibody therapies and vaccinations. It’s astounding to see how far we’ve come.”
Nico Tejeda, group CEO, The Hospitals of Providence, on what’s next in the pandemic fight
“I still remember my dad bringing home a book on black holes. They had to hide it from me because I couldn’t put it down.”
Humberto “Tito” Silva III, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ 2021 Engineer of the Year
