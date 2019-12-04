Who said what and other news from El Paso Inc.

JonathanLopez.CENTER.jpg

“We feel we have the ability to go into any market and compete with any of the major companies.”

- El Paso entrepreneur Jonathan Lopez (center), CEO, Glide, which operates 200 electric scooters in Downtown

 

Dan Hicks.jpg

“Ideally, in 30 years we’re supporting space habitats similar to the International Space Station. …  All the stars are aligning.”

- Dan Hicks, CEO, Spaceport America, which opened about 100 miles north of El Paso in 2011

 

Ames Davis.jpg

“It was a culture shock to come from Austin to El Paso, but it was a beautiful one.”

- Ames Davis, executive director, Red Cross El Paso Chapter, which played an integral role in family reunifications after the August mass shooting

Behrenhausen.jpg

“It’s easy to be a critic. It’s very hard to be in charge.”

- El Paso Retired Gen. Richard Behrenhausen about President Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw U.S. forces from the Syrian border

 

