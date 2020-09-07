Here are some important facts to remember about how other insurance works with Medicare covered services:
• The insurance that pays first (primary payer) pays up to the limits of its coverage.
• The insurance that pays second (secondary payer) only pays if there are costs the primary insurer didn’t cover.
• The secondary payer (which may be Medicare) might not pay all of the uncovered costs.
• If your employer insurance is the secondary payer, you might need to enroll in Part B before your insurance will pay.
– Source: medicare.gov
How does my other insurance work with Medicare?
When you have other insurance and Medicare, there are rules for whether Medicare or your other insurance pays first.
If you have retiree insurance (insurance from your or your spouse’s former employment)…
Medicare pays first.
If you’re 65 or older, have group health plan coverage based on your or your spouse’s current employment, and the employer has 20 or more employees…
Your group health plan pays first.
If you’re 65 or older, have group health plan coverage based on your or your spouse’s current employment, and the employer has fewer than 20 employees…
Medicare pays first.
If you’re under 65 and have a disability, have group health plan coverage based on your or a family member’s current employment, and the employer has 100 or more employees…
Your group health plan pays first.
If you’re under 65 and have a disability, have group health plan coverage based on your or a family member’s current employment, and the employer has fewer than 100 employees…
|Medicare pays first.
|If you have Medicare because of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)…
Your group health plan will pay first for the first 30 months after you become eligible to enroll in Medicare. Medicare will pay first after this 30-month period.
|If you have Medicaid...
|Medicare pays first.
