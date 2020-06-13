Looking for a great bottle of whiskey to gift the greatest dad in your life this Father’s Day?
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select or Gentleman Jack are likely in his liquor cabinet already, so surprise him with something new.
Elmer T. Lee or Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon
“They are both extremely smooth and have a lot of corn,” says Leonardo Chavez, co-owner and bartender of Benny Franks, a craft cocktail bar and restaurant in Far East El Paso.
Basil Hayden or Balcones Texas Rye
“Basil Hayden’s is smooth, easy and does not give you a harsh burn like most whiskeys,” says Matthew Scarbrough, a craft bartender at Murray’s and Chino Chido, whose recommendations are favorites among those who don’t normally drink whiskey.
“The Balcones Texas Rye has dark chocolate notes to it,” he says. “You don’t shoot it, but put it on a rock and sip it.”
Yes, cocktails
Aside from straight up or on the rocks, whiskey is great for summer cocktails, too. Chavez and Scarbrough recommend a few of their own.
“I wanted to create a cocktail that had a spectrum effect to it, to taste a different way from start to finish,” Scarbrough says about his Sweet Dreams cocktail – perfect for those who enjoy harsh whiskeys with a sweet finish.
Chavez and his girlfriend, Selina Ramirez, who also bartends at Benny Franks, created at-home whiskey cocktails that are simple and refreshing.
If you’re Pop is a coffee drinker, the Witty Comeback is for him because it has ginger syrup and the Amaro Averna that gives a taste of java, Chavez says.
For those who prefer sours and margaritas, Chavez recommends his aptly named Hey Daddy cocktail.
